Ellie Simmonds is the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

This weekend, Ellie Simmonds became the sixth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Molly Rainford in the dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again. Ellie and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate. Then Molly and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and My Stars.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlo because they “danced better than they did on Saturday night”. Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Molly and Carlos, however she opined that it was an “incredible” effort all round in the dance off.

Molly and Carlos were also saved by Anton Du Beke who gave a similar reason to Craig for his decision. Although her vote could not affect the outcome, head judge Shirley Ballas noted that she agreed with her fellow judges.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Ellie said:

“I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really. I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Nikita added: “I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her. I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks.”

Tonight’s results show opened with a commercial Bollywood inspired routine from the Strictly professionals. Later in the show, Luke Evans performed his single, Bridge Over Troubled Water taken from his album A Song For You.

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next Saturday at 6.55pm on BBC One.