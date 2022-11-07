ITV reveal more details on the change of ITV Hub

ITV today announced the official launch date of new, free streaming platform ITVX. Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, viewers can expect a new and improved product experience through ITVX as well as more new and exclusive programmes to stream for free, than anywhere else.

ITV’s Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall:

“We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions.”

ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, to ensure viewers have full access to all content, including the new, exclusive to streaming titles which will go live on Thursday 8th December.

At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition, and ITVX will also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year.

Viewers can also expect the full range of ITV drama past and present to go on the service, as well as documentaries, cult classics and hundreds of blockbuster films which will all stream for free from Thursday 8th December.

All ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX, as well as additional themed channels (known as FAST channels), and a dedicated news section on ITVX.

“ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”