Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 8th November

The Panesar’s fret as Suki is questioned by the police and Kheerat points the finger at Ravi who is nowhere to be found.

With the police searching Suki’s house, Nina heads to the surgery to find the USB containing the incriminating footage but Ash arrives and breaks down, worried she’s about to lose her mum.

Kheerat rages at Nish and accuses him and Ravi of being in on this together, but Ravi turns up and exposes Nina as the one who threw Suki under the bus.

As Ravi reveals him and Nina are together and it was always their plan to kill Ranveer, Kheerat goes for Ravi but is stopped in his tracks when Ravi admits Nina has the USB which will put Suki in jail.

Meanwhile, Kat finds a random man, Don, in her kitchen and immediately confronts him only to discover it’s Sam’s ex. At Peggy’s, Don reveals to Sam his reason for pursuing her to Walford.

Sam tries to cover and digs herself a deep hole by telling Don she still loves him. When Jack refuses to help her, Sam has an idea and enlists Zack’s help.

Elsewhere, Sharon arranges a blind date for Linda and Alfie offers some words of support.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Nate admits to Naomi that he slept with Tracy.

Meanwhile, Manpreet makes a bad situation much worse by trying to manipulate Nicola into speaking favourably about Naomi in court.

Elsewhere, Kim is happy she has got her family back again as she offers Dawn and Billy free lodgings. Chuffed, Billy and Dawn accept.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm