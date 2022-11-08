Last Of The Summer Wine actor Tom Owen dies aged 73

His character, Tom Simmonite, was the long-lost son of Compo played by Owen’s real life father Bill.

Owen’s other credits included The Bill, The Onedin Line, Upstairs Downstairs and the 2018 film The Bromley Boys.

“He passed away peacefully and is survived by his two children, James and William, and ex-wife, Mary,” his family said in a statement.

He started his career as an assistant stage manager at Leatherhead Theatre in Surrey, and later moved on to Westminster Theatre. Working in television for a while, he then moved to Sidmouth where he worked as a theatre director.

He was cast as Compo’s son just days after his father died of cancer in 1999. He spoke of this unexpected merging of reality and fiction in an interview the following year, noting that:

“It was two or three days after Dad had died. Obviously my mind was on other things, like organising the funeral, and it hadn’t occurred to me at all that I would be approached to play Compo’s long-lost son. “Alan [Bell, the producer] suggested the idea to me and I thought about it for two seconds before saying yes.

“At first when I arrived on set it was very odd. It was emotional, but very early on I decided the only way I could tackle it was by being a professional.”

Airing between 1973-2010, Last of The Summer Wine followed young-at-heart pensioners on their weekly jaunts around the village of Holmfirth and its surrounding countryside in Yorkshire.

The comedy ran for over thirty series as well as several Christmas specials, making it the longest-running sitcom in the world.

Over the years it starred a number of household names such as Kathy Staff, Bill Owen, Thora Hird, June Whitfield, Frank Thornton, Stephen Lewis, Peter Sallis, Jean Alexander and Brian Wilde.

The countryside sitcom also spawned, in the 1980s, a short-lived prequel series; First of the Summer Wine.