Sophie Turner takes the role of Joan Hannington in ITVX crime drama

Sophie Turner takes the role of Joan Hannington in, Joan, inspired by the life of the UK’s most notorious jewel thief.

Sophie Turner:

“I’m so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington’s fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname “The Godmother.” A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime.”

Joan, a six-part drama inspired by the true story of the notorious jewel thief, Joan Hannington, will see Sophie Turner in the leading role. Set in the fun, brash, aspirational world of 1980s London, the drama is a powerful female story that will premiere on the channel’s new, free streaming service ITVX.

Created for television by acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon from Joan’s memoirs, Joan is the true story of her meteoric rise from petty offender to a highly talented diamond thief and criminal mastermind. Anna met with Joan Hannington whilst writing the series, and the drama will be filmed in London in the spring of 2023.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill:

“Joan’s story is incredible, making a success of life when the stakes seem stacked against her, by not playing by the rules. Anna’s scripts are brilliant and a perfect fit for ITVX and I can’t wait to see Sophie Turner step into Joan’s shoes. Set in the 80’s with Richard Laxton directing and Ruth Kenley-Letts and Snowed-In producing, this is a great story with a great team bringing it to screen.”

We’re first introduced to Joan in her twenties, a fiery, uncompromising, and intoxicating character, who is not without her own deep scars and vulnerability, as a doting and loving young mother to 4-year-old Debbie. She’s in a disastrous marriage to a violent thug, and when he goes on the run, Joan seizes the moment to leave her old life. Inspired by her desire to care for Debbie and create a secure home for her daughter, Joan makes some heart-breaking decisions as she sets her sights on a better life.

Making full use of her sharp intelligence, charm, and her talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy, which makes her story a compelling television drama.