CBeebies Panto ‘Dick Whittington and His Cat’ heads to cinemas

CBeebies is once again taking to the stage for Christmas 2022, with a unique adaptation of Dick Whittington and His Cat. Bursting with catchy songs, festive fun, and a host of CBeebies stars, the film will be a theatrical treat for the whole family!

The show sees Dick Whittington and his cat, Lucky, travel to London for the Lord Mayor’s Christmas parade. As they arrive in the big city, they are welcomed by Rat-Spotter, Mrs Fitzwarren and her daughter, Alice. Our heroes quickly learn that, while there is magic and a helping hand around every street corner, the city is also home to a trio of sneaky rats who are intent on ruining the Christmas parade.

Together with their new friends, Dick and Lucky are selected to guard the Golden Hammer, which the Lord Mayor uses to chime Big Ben and start the parade. With Mrs Fitzwarren’s rat-spotting skills, surely the hammer is safe with them. Not so! The cheeky rats grab the hammer and aim to use its magic powers to enter the whole city and turn the Christmas Parade into a ratty parade.

Our heroes give chase with the help of a host of magical London residents: from helpful pigeons to Thames merfolk and a very familiar cockney canine! They arrive just in time to see the rats chime Big Ben and turn everyone into rats. The ratty parade in full swing! Dick and his friends spring into action. Lucky startles the rats, causing them to drop the golden hammer and the spell is reversed.

Finally, Dick strikes Big Ben and bells ring out across the city, bringing everyone (even the cheeky rats) together for a festive parade they’ll never forget! The CBeebies Panto will be coming to cinemas across the UK and EIRE from 2nd December to ensure the whole family can celebrate the festive period with lots of CBeebies magic!

Recorded in front of a live audience at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre Dick Whittington and His Cat stars a number of CBeebies favourites including Justin Fletcher as Lord Mayor, Ben Cajee as Dick Whittington and Alex Phelps as his friend Lucky the Cat.

This year’s CBeebies panto Dick Whittington and His Cat, is available in cinemas from 2 December 2022. The production is brought to cinema-goers by Modern Films Family.