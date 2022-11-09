Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 9th November

Kheerat sees red as shocking revelations come to light and he goes to drastic lengths to save his mum. But will it be enough?

Meanwhile, Sam is left feeling hopeless when Zack doesn’t agree to help her and outside, she finds Don putting on an extravagant display. Sam is left speechless when he proposes.

Inside Peggy’s, Sam drops a bombshell on Don.

Elsewhere, when Linda’s blind date fails to show, Alfie steps in and buys her a drink, annoying Mick in the process.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that he has spoken with a libel barrister who is happy to take on the case, but there’s no guarantee they’ll win and their costs alone will be £100,000. Fiz and Tyrone break the news to Hope that the book will be published and that they can’t afford to stop it. Hope rails at Fiz and Tyrone for failing to protect her.

Later, with a video circulating of the assault, the police call at No.9 to arrest Tyrone. Hope announces that she wants to stay with Chesney. Is the family falling apart?

Meanwhile, Lauren goes to Speed Daal to see Max. Alya offers them dinner with a staff discount and Max is made up, but Lauren makes out she doesn’t feel well and heads out. At Griff’s flat, Lauren lies to Max that Daryan was coming onto her.

Elsewhere, Bernie encounters Fern’s ex-husband in her attempts to track Fern down. Howard confirms that Fern’s a con-artist. Bernie begs him to help her, but what will he decide to do?

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

The trial begins.

Naomi is blindsided when Saskia’s barrister argues the defendants were no longer friends with Naomi after an altercation over money. It’s suggested that Naomi feels ostracised from the gang and this is why she has dragged the defendants into this mess.

Naomi’s barrister also runs rings around Nicola on the stand, highlighting to the jury that her case against Naomi is lacking credible evidence.

Meanwhile, April confides in Cathy.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm