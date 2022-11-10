Dave gives UKTV the Hard Sell

UKTV has launched a comedy podcast for Dave, with Hard Sell, hosted by Darren Harriott and Josh Jones and launches today. All ten episodes are available to download now.

Darren Harriott:

“It’s the love child of Cash In the Attic, Antiques Road Show and Through the Keyhole all wrapped into one brilliant podcast. We get to have good rummage around and any judgy bitchiness will be offset by raising money for a great cause. (What’s the cause again?)”

Hard Sell is a brand-new podcast that sees award-winning comedians Darren Harriott and Josh Jones travel around the country to visit the homes of different comedians. After noseying around their houses and exposing their spending habits, Darren and Josh each take a pre-loved item to sell for charity, competing to see who can fetch the most at market.

Given just one week to sell their guest’s possessions, Darren and Josh will have to be creative in their hustling, before being reunited with their guest to reveal how much money they have, or haven’t, raised. Guests include Joel Dommett, Helen Bauer, Ray Badran, Stephen Bailey, Kemah Bob, Ivo Graham, Dan Tiernan, Josh Pugh, Ria Lina and Matthew Crosby.

Josh Jones:

“This podcast is so much fun and we get to raise money for a great cause. But the best thing is sneaking around celebrities’ houses having a nosey through their stuff – I love it! I also had a secret poo in one of the houses, so listen to the podcast to try and hear shame in my voice and figure out which house I left my dignity behind in!”

Hard Sell is a BBC Studios Production for UKTV