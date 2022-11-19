Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega star in ITVX promotional trailers

ITVX has previewed a number of exclusive promos produced for the network’s ‘reborn’ streaming service – goodbye ITV Hub – which officially launches on Thursday 8 December. The series of trailers feature Matthew Macfadyen, Oscar-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter and BAFTA rising star John Boyega.

The footage consists of comedy sketches which are set in a rehearsal room – where we see a director and producer put the stars through their paces, as they are challenged to improvise their way through different scenarios in the quest to effectively bring to life the UK’s freshest streaming service.

ITVX will give viewers access to over 10,000 hours of high-definition free programming, it will also launch a number of programmes available exclusively on the platform every week of the year.

The series of sixteen different advertising executions will begin to run from Sunday 20th November with the premiere ad starring Matthew MacFadyen, the comedy sketches featuring John Boyega and Helena Bonham Carter will debut later next week.

Helena Bonham Carter stars as Noele Gordon in Nolly. Russell T Davies’ three-part series charts the unceremonious sacking of the Crossroads star, streaming exclusively on ITVX in 2023.

Matthew Macfadyen’s Stonehouse is a real-life drama showcasing the life and times of disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse. The high-flying member of Harold Wilson’s Government, vanished from the beach of a large luxury hotel in Florida in November 1974, leaving a neatly folded pile of clothes as he swam into the sea, intent on faking his own death.

John Boyega has curated a collection of his favourite films for the service, ahead of movies including Pacific Rim Uprising joining the streamer in the coming months.