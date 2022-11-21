Pick of the Plots: Monday 21st November

It’s a busy day in The Vic but Linda is unwittingly left alone as Mick supports Janine at her first baby scan. Sharon steps in to help but Mick and Janine soon return and Linda is wrong-footed to learn where they’ve been.

Janine relishes in winding Linda up about the pregnancy. Linda storms off to meet with her Community Payback Officer, Murray.

Janine heads out alone and has an accident, falling down the stairs at the tube station.

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Lola’s first radiotherapy appointment but she continues to hide the truth from Lexi about her prognosis. Billy struggles to stay strong for Lola and Freddie catches him breaking down, forcing Billy to reveal that Lola’s not well. After some words of wisdom and encouragement from Freddie, Billy takes Lola to her appointment.

Elsewhere, Rocky is excited for the football but when Harvey fails to show up to their pre-match drinks, he drags Mitch to look for him, realising they haven’t seen him for a few days.

With some help from Stacey, Rocky and Mitch enter Harvey’s flat and are taken aback to find a bewildered Harvey and a messy flat. Harvey plays it down and reveals he’s started communicating with Sophia again after she ghosted him and is besotted.

Elsewhere, Suki and Nish return to the Square and Eve reaches out to Suki.

