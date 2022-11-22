Radio 2 concert for Lewis Capaldi

Radio 2 In Concert returns this December with a concert from singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. He will be performing in front of a small audience of Radio 2 listeners at the BBC Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House, London.

The show will be recorded on the evening of Thursday 8 December and broadcast on Radio 2 on Thursday 15 December from 7-9pm, when it will also be available on BBC Sounds and to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.

Jo Whiley, host of Radio 2 In Concert:

“I absolutely love Lewis Capaldi. I last saw him when he performed a brilliant session on my Radio 2 show back in January 2019, so I can’t wait to catch up with him to find out what he’s been up to since then and, of course, hear some more of his amazing music.”

Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis, was one of the biggest UK artists to emerge in 2018 with his hit single Someone You Loved. It spent seven weeks at number one and was recently revealed as the most streamed track from that year in BBC Radio’s Most Streamed Chart created to celebrate 70 years of the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

It is now the UK’s most streamed song of all time having been played over 562 million times across both audio and video streams. Lewis’ debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, spent four weeks at the top of the album charts in 2019.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2:

“Lewis Capaldi is one of the UK’s most outstanding young music stars so I’m so thrilled he’ll be entertaining our listeners with his performance for Radio 2 In Concert this December.”

Tickets for the concert will be allocated via ballot, with audiences able register to apply at www.bbc.co.uk/inconcert. Registration closes at 11.59pm on Thursday 24 November.