Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon have a big bash with ITV

The National Lottery is bringing together some of the UK’s most celebrated stars for a party like no other on Tuesday 6 December, with invited guests marking the big events of the 2022, as well as celebrating extraordinary people and the difference they have made thanks to National Lottery funding.

Alesha Dixon:

“The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash is going to be the night you will not want to miss. Think of it as a huge house party with an amazing line-up and a few hidden extras along the way! Get dressed up from the comfort of your own home and come party with us – we’ve got your evening sorted”

‘The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash’ will be hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon. The spectacular show will bring National Lottery players together for an opportunity to see unique performances and one-off collaborations from the likes of Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, Joel Corry, RAYE, Katherine Jenkins, Cirque du Soleil plus many more. The programme will air on ITV and ITVX over the festive season.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects, helping 25,000 organisations and charities alone this year. As a thank you to National Lottery players, 8,000 FREE* tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. National Lottery players will be able to reserve up to two tickets for free, plus a £2 booking fee applies per ticket and proof of purchase of a National Lottery product is required.

To set the scene, the OVO Arena Wembley will be transformed into a massive end of year party with the evening set to feature musical performances, popular culture highlights, key sporting moments and worldwide events that have impacted the UK throughout the year.

Jason Manford:

“I’m delighted to be hosting The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash with Alesha. It’s going to be an incredible show, bringing the nation together to celebrate the most memorable moments of 2022. Whether you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to see the show at Wembley or watching from your sofa at home, dig out your dancing shoes and join us for a cracking night. It’s going to be a big one!”

The money for this initiative comes from a National Lottery promotional fund. It is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.