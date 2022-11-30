Louis Theroux to interview more personalities for BBC Two

Louis Theroux is to return to BBC Two and iPlayer for a second series of Louis Theroux Interviews.

As part of the series, the BAFTA-winning filmmaker conducts one-on-one interviews with cultural icons, blending immersive footage with one-on-one interviews.

Theroux said of the recommission:

“It was a huge pleasure making the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews and I’m thrilled it connected with audiences and now we’re allowed to make some more. Massive thanks to the BBC for believing in the idea and for supporting us every step of the way. Expect more big stars, intimate access, and three times BAFTA winning excellence from yours truly.”

The first series saw Louis up close and personal with some of the world’s biggest stars: Stormzy; Dame Judi Dench; Yungblud; Bear Grylls; Katherine Ryan; and Rita Ora.

The Beeb note that an average audience of more than 2.1m tuned in to the first four episodes of the six-part series within 7 days of transmission.

The corporation’s Head of Documentaries, Clare Sillery, praised Theroux’s “skill and genuine curiosity”, crediting it for “such an engaging set of films”.

Louis Theroux Interviews is produced by Mindhouse Productions for BBC Two. The first series is available for catch-up viewing on BBC iPlayer.