The series is based on a gripping novel of the same name by ITV News anchor, Tom Bradby.

Secret Service explores the tense relationship between Russia and the UK, and raises the question of how far Russian interference in British politics can really go.

Bradby has collaborated with fellow screenwriter, Jemma Kennedy, to write the series which will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Tom Bradby said:

“I always dreamed of turning Secret Service into a compelling and enthralling TV series, so I am completely thrilled that ITV have commissioned this series and can’t wait to be on set in London and Malta. I felt the themes were achingly topical when I wrote the novel – and they have only become more so since.”

Central to the story is Kate Henderson, a senior MI6 officer. To most people, Kate’s life seems ordinary – she’s happily married with two teenagers and a job in the civil service. But her real job is heading up the Russia Desk of the Secret Intelligence Service. When her undercover operations uncover evidence that a high-level UK politician may be a Russian asset, Kate is in a race against time to uncover their true identity.

Things take a dark turn when a young woman is brutally murdered, putting Kate and her team in the spotlight. With her reputation, family, and an upcoming election at stake, Kate is running out of options and time is running out.

ITV Drama Commissioner, Helen Ziegler, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Tom, Jemma and the team at Potboiler to bring this story of a new cold war to our screens. Tom and Jemma’s thrilling scripts could not be more timely in their exploration of this complex cat-and-mouse game between East and West.”

Secret Service will be produced by Potboiler Productions, and will be filmed in London and Malta early next year.