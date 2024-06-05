George steps in to help when Junior’s business deal doesn’t work out, proposing to be a silent partner in the venture. Reluctantly, Junior agrees to think about it.

Meanwhile, Priya is suspicious of Suki and Vinny, but her efforts to glean information prove fruitless. In a bid to create some family unity, Vinny invites Suki and Eve to join him, Nish, Ravi and the grandkids for a family meal.

Elsewhere, Bianca is devastated that Whitney still hasn’t forgiven her and continues to squabble with Reiss. Phil conducts his interview with Reiss, but it doesn’t go to plan.

After drowning her sorrows at Peggy’s, Bianca has a big row with Reiss and says some hurtful things. Reiss tells Sonia that she must ask Bianca to leave.

Also, Harvey is in the doldrums about losing touch with Maya, so Jean offers to take him on a ‘boy’s night out’ with a football theme to cheer him up.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Dee-Dee shares her worries with Joel about meeting his parents. Joel tries to offer reassurance, but later on, it seems that Dee Dee’s concerns were valid. Joel’s parents, Anthea and Gus, prove a tough crowd to please.

When Ed stops by the bistro and is the subject of a condescending remark from Anthea, Dee Dee snaps and walks out.

Dee-Dee is shocked when Joel visits her at the corner shop flat and, after apologising for his mum’s behaviour, gets down on one knee and proposes. What will her answer be?

Meanwhile, Bethany reveals to Toyah that a colleague of hers once tried to write an exposé about The Institute but was met by a wall of silence. Rowan calls at the flat and Leanne hugs him. When Rowan shows her Toyah’s negative posts about The Institute, Leanne’s incensed.

In the bistro, Toyah is shocked to discover that The Institute is suing her for defamation. Nick tries to make Leanne see that Toyah is trying to protect her but Leanne refuses to listen. Alone, Leanne opens her laptop, smiles at the person on the screen and tells them she loves them.

Elsewhere, Abi realises she needs to take action about the videos, but she and Kevin are dismayed when a tech company they approach for help quotes them £5k.

Also, Glenda feels guilty about George; Bobby feels bad when Ken tears a strip off Carla and offers to move out.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

When Charles visits, Rhona can’t help engaging in a chat about a potential christening for Ivy. Interrupting them, Marlon is stunned that Rhona has seemingly made another major decision without him.

Marlon’s frustration grows and he throws a pan of food on the floor.

Meanwhile, when Samson rolls up without L-plates and Josh announces Samson passed his driving test, Samson is miffed by Lydia’s perfunctory congratulations.

Elsewhere, Will is unconvinced by Rose’s attempt to make amends.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm