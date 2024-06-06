Tilted presents the return of the smash hit, sell-out stage show, Uncanny: I Know What I Saw with Danny Robins currently on the second leg of extensive leg of the UK tour, in a special Gala evening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 25 June at 7.30pm.

​Uncanny I Know What I Saw began its tour on 23 May at Watford Palace Theatre and continues its UK tour through to 21 July 2024. In 2023, Danny asked the questions – do ghosts exist? And if not, why do people see them? 25,000 people joined him in theatres across the country last autumn in a bid to try and find answers, turning the show into the biggest live investigation into the paranormal ever.

Written and performed by Danny Robins, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

​Danny Robins:

“Taking Uncanny on the road in 2023 and meeting thousands of Uncanny fans, was thrilling to me. So this year it’s great to visit some of towns and cities we didn’t reach in the Autumn and return to some places that sold out a bit too quickly the first time around!

“Whether you are a Team Sceptic or Team Believer, if you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out as we bring some intriguing cases, never featured on TV or the podcast to life. And if you saw the show in 2023, we can promise you some brand new evidence and new witnesses this time around!”

​Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is a unique experience. It features chilling, real-life contemporary stories of supernatural encounters experienced by ordinary people in ordinary places, brought to life on stage with invention, featuring projection and video design.

Well-known resident experts from Team Believer and Team Sceptic, parapsychologists Evelyn Hollow, Deborah Hyde, Ciaran O’Keeffe and Chris French return to analyse and debate these strange, inexplicable, chilling events with Danny, with opportunities for audience members to interact and join the debate as well as sharing their own ghostly experiences.

Founder of Tilted and the show’s director Sam Hodges said ‘With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted’s approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that’.