The One Show presenter 6/1 to appear on BGT panel…

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Bruno Tonioli’s future as a panellist on Britain’s Got Talent is becoming increasingly uncertain, with a host of possible replacements already being lined up, including former Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp. Kemp has been out of work since leaving the radio station in March and is 5/1 to feature as a judge in next year’s edition of the ITV show, should Tonioli be axed from the programme. Those odds put Kemp third in the market, with Alan Carr the current odds-on favourite and James Corden also in the running.”

Former Capital FM presenter, and host of ITV’s Britain Get Singing (pictured) Roman Kemp is among the favourites to replace Bruno Tonioli on Britain’s Got Talent if the Italian judge gets dropped from the show, according to one bookies.

Following reports that ITV will change the recording dates of the programme, leading to a filming clash with Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno, Kemp is 6/1 to assume any vacancy that appears on the BGT panel, placing him third in the betting.

Comedian Alan Carr is the favourite at 10/11 to be selected for the role, with James Corden completing the top three at (5/1).

“Bruno was fine on Strictly Come Dancing, but sadly on BGT he was fast a ‘one trick pony’ with the same old Shtick of ‘look at me darlings, camp old queen being over the top’. He made even the annoying David Walliams seem tolerable.” – TV critic Vivian Summers

Next Britain’s Got Talent Judge after Bruno Tonioli