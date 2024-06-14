Channel 4 has commissioned a major new drama, Brian and Margaret…

Directed by Stephen Frears and written by James Graham the two-part drama is based on political editor and TV producer, Rob Burley’s book Why is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me: Searching for the Truth on Political TV.

Ollie Madden, Director of Film 4 and Head of Channel 4 Drama:

“We were gripped by James Graham’s timely and hugely entertaining scripts, which offer a fascinating portrait of Brian Walden’s unusual but very close relationship with Margaret Thatcher, and the interview which came to be seen as a major turning point in the way politicians interact with the media. Who better to direct than Stephen Frears, with his amazing cast in Harriet Walter and Steve Coogan, and supported by the expert team at Baby Cow. We are delighted to have this unique drama on Channel 4”.

Starring two-time Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter, Brian and Margaret looks at the final ever television interview of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and journalist Brian Walden, and asks whether the slow death of full-length political TV interviews puts modern democracy at risk.

1989. When two old friends, the ‘much-feared inquisitor’, Brian Walden (Steve Coogan), and ‘Iron Lady’ Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Harriet Walter), come together for their last ever TV interview, little do they realise they’re about to embark on one of the most infamous political exchanges of all time. The 45-minute showdown became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with Margaret’s resignation.

Afterwards, they never spoke again…

Steve Coogan: “It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview – two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain. To act opposite Harriet Walter with a script by James Graham directed by Stephen Frears is a challenge of the very best kind!”

Harriet Walter: “I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen Frears to guide me and Steve Coogan to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it.”

Brian and Margaret from Baby Cow Productions for Channel 4.