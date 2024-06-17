Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th June

Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 17.

It’s Father’s Day in Albert Square and Stevie, Jack, Billy, and Howie are taking their sons on a group fishing trip. Wanting the boys to enjoy the great outdoors, Stevie confiscates Denzel, Will and Ricky’s phones to encourage them to reconnect with their dads.

Billy becomes concerned for his dad’s wellbeing when Stevie calls him by the wrong name.

Meanwhile, Phil is missing Ben and Louise and is further hurt when Denise takes Raymond to No.20 for christening preparations. To make matters worse, Callum forgets to invite Phil to a video call with Ben.

Phil goes to No.43 to ask Sharon for a chance to bond with Albie. At first, Sharon is hesitant, but she eventually agrees. Phil and Albie end up playing football in the Square, and Sharon is touched to see them bonding.

Callum becomes suspicious after Linda makes a comment. His suspicions intensify when Sharon asks about adding Phil to Ben’s video call and then abruptly leaves when Dean and Keanu are mentioned.

Later, Phil arrives at Callum’s for Ben’s video call but he quickly leaves when Callum tells him about his earlier conversation with Sharon. Phil confronts Sharon at No.43 after intercepting a suspicious text from Linda on her phone, demanding to know the truth.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

