OTD, June 17th 1957

Know Your Midlands takes a visit to Dunchurch in Warwickshire.

Noele Gordon is seen posing in wooden stocks in the village centre while ATV cameras also visit the Dun Cow Hotel, a local church and Guy Fawkes House – where the plotters are said to have stayed. The feature also looks at the statue of Lord John Douglas Montague Scott in the centre of the village.