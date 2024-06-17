BBC
England’s Men’s Euro 2024 opener brings 15 million to BBC One
15 million tuned in on BBC One while 3.5 million stream on BBC iPlayer…
England v Serbia drew in more than half of the nation’s TV viewers on Sunday evening, as the BBC brought people together to watch BBC Sport’s coverage of England’s Men’s Euros opener in huge numbers across BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.
A peak audience of 15 million people watched the BBC’s coverage of England v Serbia on BBC One. The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and there was an average audience of 10.5 million which resulted in a 60% share.
Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport:
“The nations came together in huge numbers to follow BBC Sport’s coverage of the first weekend of the Men’s Euros. Whether it was the tension of England’s opening win, the fallout of Scotland’s tough start, the exciting performances from Germany and Spain or the heartwarming story of seeing Christian Eriksen score three years on from his collapse on the pitch, it’s great that we can showcase the best sporting storytelling across BBC TV, iPlayer, Radio and Online. ”
Fans can enjoy coverage from right across the tournament, from live matches on TV and iPlayer, to TV highlights and digital clips on the BBC Sport website and social media.
For the next home nation games, audiences can tune in to the Scotland v Switzerland on BBC One from 7.25pm on Wednesday 19 June and England v Denmark on BBC One from 4pm on Thursday 20 June, with coverage of both games also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.