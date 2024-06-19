Gold gets to know absolutely everything about Absolutely Fabulous…

Grab your best Gaultier and get ready for three decades of fabulous as UKTV takes a reflective look at Absolutely Fabulous, one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations set in the glamourous world of fashion PR in the 90s, with a brand-new one-off, Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out for Gold.

Jennifer Saunders, creator and writer, who played Edina:

“I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

The star-studded retrospective will see Jennifer Saunders (Edina “Eddie” Monsoon), Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffron “Saffy” Monsoon) and Jane Horrocks (Bubble) reunite for the first time since 2016. Viewers will be taken on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the show was made, pay tribute to much-missed cast member Dame June Whitfield (Mother) and celebrate its ground-breaking influence on female comedy.

A host of fellow Absolutely Fabulous stars will be joined by celebrity cameos and famous fans to share unheard anecdotes, exclusive backstage secrets and personal reflections amongst a glittering array of archive’s best bits: from original scripts to high-fashion costumes, to never-before-seen moments from the rehearsal room that will bring viewers behind the scenes to see how the magic of Ab Fab was made.

Joanna Lumley, who played Patsy:

“It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Gold later this year.