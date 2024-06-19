Ruby in the Dust Theatre and Southwark Playhouse have announced the full cast for Dorian: The Musical.

The production will premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough (The Large) for a five-week run, from 4th July to 10th August 2024.

As previously announced, the iconic lead role of Dorian will be played by emerging talent Alfie Friedman, George Renshaw stars opposite Alfie as the hedonistic, monied, deeply charming and compelling Harry Wotton.

Leeroy Boone plays Baz Hallward – a deeply moral man, the painter of the portrait, and infatuated with Dorian. Megan Hill as Sibyl, Dorian’s first love, who struggles deeply with his rejection. Megan doubles as Sibyl’s avenging sibling Fabian. Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson plays Victoria Wotton, Harry’s wife.

Rhys Lambert will be featured ensemble and understudy Dorian and Baz.

Elliot Pritchard – Associate Director:

“We have a huge sense of loyalty to the work of Oscar Wilde with our production of Dorian. At its heart, it’s a story about finding love at whatever cost, mixed in with the fragility of ego and the desire for legacy set to a backdrop of Viper Room-Esque hedonism. We see Dorian forego his previously heteronormative relationship standards in the pursuit of love and passion.

It’s underpinned by a freedom of genderless expression, cross casting and a rejection of gendered roles.”

A lonely boy pines for the world to notice him. When suddenly he becomes an overnight musical sensation, he discovers the dark side of his wish – even when he has everything he has ever wanted, his life is somehow still empty.

This striking piece of new musical theatre skilfully explores the dark side of eternal youth with a modern twist. A fully 21st-century production of the Victorian classic incorporates rock music and social media while remaining true to the bohemian thrill of the original.

This modern fairy-tale follows Dorian Gray, a wannabe rockstar with grandiose dreams who strikes a dangerous bargain to achieve success. Inspired by the classic Oscar Wilde novel, this musical retelling explores the heartache as Dorian faces the prospect of eternal glory which opens a Pandora’s Box of love, lust, and corruption. This show gives the Gothic story a glam-rock twist as the young musician is pulled in every direction by his fans, record producers, photographers – slowly warping his impressionable mind.

Is Dorian cursed? Has he sold his soul – and can he save it? We follow him on the quest for his true identity as he falls further and further into the belief that to love him is to die. Is it too late to change the course of life for “The King Of Black Hearts”, as his adoring fans call him?

Elliot Pritchard – Associate Director:

“By working closely with the cast and other creatives, focussing on nurturing and supporting the voice of the piece, my role is to help shape the narrative arc of story, providing vital knowledge and interpretation, especially in relation to the work’s queerness. In this way the team will ensure that this classic work, updated for the modern age, stays true to authentic queer storytelling at every turn. The play is not about queerness directly, but like Oscar Wildes life and legacy, it runs alongside; the constant companion.”