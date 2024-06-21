Channel 4 has ordered a second run of Millionaire Hoarders…

The eight-episode series will see experts from the world of antiques, collectables, interiors and fashion uncover the UK’s hidden valuables. The first three-part series, which aired in August, saw a consolidated audience of over 1.1m tune in to watch the discovery of a rare painting, worth potentially more than a million pounds.

Simon Lee, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4 Documentaries and Factual Entertainment:

“The first series was an utter delight and offered up a unique insight into the fascinating world of antiques, collectables and other such hidden valuables. I’m delighted its returning and look forward to having a sneak peek into these extraordinary homes and their potentially valuable pieces that could transform individual’s lives.”

From unique owners to extraordinary houses of all shapes and sizes with masses of potential treasures, Millionaire Hoarders will not only shine a light on the acquired, curated, or obsessively collected items but also reveal the stories behind them.

Delving into the social history of the objects, whilst looking at their potential worth, the professional fortune finders will hope to unlock a life-changing sum of money through the hidden treasures collecting dust in the spare room. At a time when every penny counts, could the attic heirlooms hold the key to that much needed extra cash injection?

Our experts will help our passionate collectors free up money and seek to secure the best price possible for their clients as they use their knowledge, expertise and contacts’ books to attempt to research and sell items on their clients’ behalf, sometimes after restoring, but will they be able to unlock the agreed amount?

Pam Cavannagh, Joint Creative Director of Purple Productions:

“We are looking forward to unearthing amazing items that are as rich in story as they are in value.”

The format was developed by Hannah Brownhill. The programme is produced by Purple Productions, part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media company.