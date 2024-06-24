Gemma takes Carys to the shoe shop to get her feet measured but is gutted when the shoes are £45. While the assistant is distracted, Gemma grabs Carys’s hand and they flee the shop without paying. When Bernie sees the shoes, she asks how Gemma afforded them. Will Gemma come clean?

Later, Chesney is serving up kebabs for Joseph’s delighted school mates, who are around for dinner. Gemma gets a shock when she sees one of the dads who has come to collect his son.

Meanwhile, Kevin confides in Tyrone that Stefan has agreed to pay to take down the deep fake videos. However, Stefan soon withdraws his offer. How will Kevin react?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee and Ed meet Anthea and Gus for lunch. Anthea apologises for their earlier behaviour and Dee-Dee’s pleasantly surprised. When Amy lets slip that Joel and Dee-Dee are engaged, Anthea and Gus are taken aback.

Sabrina’s mate reckons Joel’s a creep and she should steer well clear. Sabrina realises she has been naive.

Also, Tim puts pressure on Steve to agree to a night out to celebrate his fiftieth. Sally shows Tim an invitation to the unveiling of Tommy O’s bronze bust at the County ground. Tim’s gutted to realise it clashes with Steve’s fiftieth.

When Tim tells Steve he can no longer go on the night out with him, Steve assumes a surprise party is being planned.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Belle explains to Rachel – her Mental Health Care Coordinator – that she told Tom she had a miscarriage instead of an abortion.

As their appointment goes on, Belle fears that Rachel is starting to realise the extent of Tom’s controlling behaviour and is desperate for her to leave. As Rachel reassures Belle, the reality of Tom’s abuse finally hits home.

Meanwhile, Noah accidentally informs Tom that Belle lied to him. When Tom realises Belle took a trip to the abortion clinic, he is unable to contain his rage. Tom grabs an old rusty iron bar and starts smashing up a barn.

As the metal bar smashes against the barn’s rotary isolator behind him, Tom suffers a huge electric shock and is hurled violently against a beam. Tom is left unconscious – or potentially worse.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now