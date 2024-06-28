Billy is shocked by Stevie’s revelation, while Teddy insists on finding out who is responsible for putting his dad in hospital. Tensions rise as accusations are made, and Stevie has got some explaining to do about his secret family.

Feeling overwhelmed, Billy quickly leaves with Stevie trailing behind, leaving Teddy and Phil to cross swords.

Meanwhile, at the weigh-in for the boxing tournament, Nugget is unwell and when Zack tells him he’s not weighing in today, angry Nugget loses his temper at Denzel.

Zack goes to find Ravi and warns him that he suspects the boys of using steroids, but Ravi dismisses him. Ravi later talks to Nugget, reiterating that he can’t take shortcuts when training.

Elsewhere, Cindy gives a downcast Junior some advice when Xavier fails to ring when agreed, and it’s clear that the spark is alive between them.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Kit is shocked to see Gemma being brought into the police station, having been arrested for stealing the shoes.

After Bernie pleads for his help, Kit heads to the shoe shop to see Bruce.

Later, Gemma is intrigued to know why Kit wanted to help her and introduces him to Chesney and the kids. Whilst there, Kit gets a shocking call from his dad.

Meanwhile, as Dee-Dee gets ready for the engagement lunch, Joel furtively takes a call from Sabrina’s mate, telling him he has to meet her or he will regret it. What does she want?

Elsewhere, when Glenda bangs on about the situation with George, Michael struggles to hide his disapproval and Glenda senses that he is cooling towards her.

Glenda calls at the undertakers and suggests to George that if he gives her his house, she will drop the case. Will he agree?

Also, Steve is gutted when Amy reveals that Tracy has cancelled her visit; Abi tells Kevin that she is going to stay with Lynsey and the twins for a few days.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Cain visits Matty but his attempts to make him feel better fall flat. A terrified Matty points out Les as his new cellmate and struggles to keep his emotions in check, despite Cain’s efforts to offer advice.

Cain urges Matty to use violence against anyone who might threaten him, but Matty is terrified of what this means he’ll have to do.

Meanwhile, a heartfelt word about Dawn’s natural ability as a mother helps bring Rose closer to her daughter.

Elsewhere, Laurel is horrified.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now