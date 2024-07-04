A security guard has been found guilty of planning to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb had become fixated on the celebrity over several years and put together a kit for the abduction, including handcuffs and metal cable ties.

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court rejected the 37-year-old’s claim that his intentions were just a “fantasy”, siding with the prosecution’s argument that he was a prolific liar trying to downplay the seriousness of his actions.

He was unanimously convicted by the jury for soliciting murder, as well as inciting rape and kidnapping.

Plumb, who went by the username Big Bear to engage in online conversations about his plan, was caught when a supposed accomplice, known as David Nelson, was revealed to be an undercover officer from the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota, USA. It is believed the origins of his disturbing plan date back to 2011 when he searched “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs” on Google.

Throughout the trial, the jury was presented with a detailed document outlining the sequence of events, revealing Plumb’s disturbing messages to others regarding his intentions towards the Dancing On Ice presenter. His kidnap plans involved attempting to “ambush” Ms Willoughby at her family home before taking her to a “dungeon” type room where he would rape her before dumping her body into a lake.

Plumb claimed that bottles of chloroform and a BDSM kit found in his flat were to clean a carpet stain and to spice things up with an ex, respectively. He said he had read articles about rape in order to help a female friend, and he argued that his 25 stone plus weight would make it difficult to carry out the plans he had detailed.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday 12 July.

In a statement, Holly Willoughby said:

“As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time.

“Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”