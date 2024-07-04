Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie lead the BBC’s coverage of the Election Results, along with BBC political editor Chris Mason. Reeta Chakrabarti will also be in the London studio to provide analysis as the results roll in. Jeremy Vine will be reporting from Cardiff, Kirsty Wark from Glasgow, and Andrea Catherwood from Belfast. Professor Sir John Curtice will be on hand to share his expert knowledge alongside the team.

Fiona Bruce, Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Nick Watt, and Alex Forsyth will be reporting from various locations across the country.

After polls close, in what has become an iconic moment, the exit poll – and eventually the election result – will be projected onto the front of the BBC’s London HQ at Old Broadcasting House on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC News Channel.

ITV

Tom Bradby – who anchored election nights in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – will again lead ITV’s coverage as viewers see the results announced and the emerging political shape of the new Parliament.

Tom will be joined in the studio throughout the night by an unrivalled team of political insider guests including George Osborne, Ed Balls and Nicola Sturgeon for Election 2024 Live: The Results airing on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Also on hand will be ITV News’ Robert Peston, Anushka Asthana and Paul Brand plus ITV’s leading election analysts Professor Jane Green and Professor Colin Rallings. ITV News reporters will be on the ground right around the UK throughout bringing news from every corner of the country.

Sky News

Kay Burley and Sophy Ridge lead Sky’s coverage. They will be joined by Beth Rigby, Trevor Phillips, Ed Conway and Sam Coates as well as Andy Burnham and Ruth Davidson providing expert analysis.

Kay, who will be covering her 12th UK General Election, will be joined by award-winning Political Editor Beth Rigby, Sunday show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips, and data and economics editor Ed Conway. Mayor of Greater Manchester, and former Labour MP, Andy Burnham will join former MSP and Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Baroness Ruth Davidson, to provide guest analysis.

Professor Michael Thrasher will lead Sky News psephology team, as he has at every election since 1989.

Plus, there will be an exciting way to reveal the exit poll and winner of the race for No. 10 with an immersive to-scale AR Downing Street.

Channel 4

Presented by Channel 4 News host Krishnan Guru-Murthy and The News Agents’ Emily Maitlis, this election special will steer viewers through what many are predicting to be a game-changing moment in British politics. They will be joined exclusively throughout the night by The Rest is Politics podcast hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart who will bring their own inimitable analysis across the night, and some familiar faces from Gogglebox will also be part of the eclectic line-up.

Cathy Newman will be presenting from the campaign HQs for the Conservatives and Labour. Clare Balding will once again be on hand to break down the data as it comes in.

Political Editor Gary Gibbon will be on hand throughout for his analysis. And a team of reporters will be at key counts across the country capturing the moments of drama as the results are declared.

S4C Wales

Welsh language broadcaster S4C will have comprehensive coverage of the 2024 General Election with Bethan Rhys Roberts and Rhodri Llywelyn presenting the special election night Etholiad 2024 results programme that will bring all the results, the political reaction and expert analysis through the night and into the early hours of the morning.

S4C’s News team are across the length and breadth of Wales to bring you all the news about the election results as they are confirmed.

BBC Nations

BBC Scotland: Martin Geissler will host the election results programme on BBC One Scotland from the BBC’s headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Joining him will be Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who will be conducting interviews with various politicians and commentators, in addition to covering Scotland’s election story on the UK-wide results programme.

Laura Miller, the presenter of Reporting Scotland, will be at the election newsdesk, summarising the night’s unfolding events. Political Correspondent David Wallace Lockhart will be analysing the results using the latest graphics technology. Polling expert Professor Ailsa Henderson from Edinburgh University will be on hand to provide her expertise and insights.

Reporters and correspondents will be reporting live from all the major counts across Scotland as the general election narrative takes shape. The programme will be aired throughout the night on BBC One Scotland and Radio Scotland.

BBC Wales: Nick Servini on BBC One Wales brings a dedicated election results programme from Wales. The programme will be simulcast on BBC Radio Wales. On election night and into Friday morning, BBC Radio Cymru will simulcast Newyddion S4C’s programme.

BBC Northern Ireland: Mark Carruthers will anchor proceedings tonight on BBC One NI, with analysis from Political Editor Enda McClafferty and Mark Simpson’s election graphics to help make sense of it all. BBC NI also has outside broadcasts from the three count centres in Northern Ireland – Catherine Morrison at Titanic, Elaine McGee at Meadowbank and Richard Morgan from The Lakes in Craigavon – and additional reports on constituency results and reactions.

Jennifer O’Leary will report from London as the votes are counted across the rest of the UK. The programme will continue throughout the night and will also be streamed on the BBC News NI website and simulcast on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.