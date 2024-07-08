Jonathan Munro will take up the post of BBC News Global Director from September at the Beeb.

In this new role, spanning international services, he will be Director of the BBC World Service, oversee BBC Monitoring and remain Deputy CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs.

Jonathan Munro:

“I am thrilled and daunted in equal measure to be taking on the enormous responsibilities of leading the BBC World Service, along with other international activities for our global audiences.

“As I’ve travelled around the world with the BBC over the last decade or so, everywhere I have been I’ve been told of the enduring value of impartial news, in English and our more than 40 other languages. The need for independent news is growing, not shrinking, and the BBC’s role in pursuing truth and enriching knowledge has never been more important. The BBC teams I have met across the world are dedicated, professional and talented. I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

Jonathan is currently Director of Journalism and Deputy CEO of BBC News. He joined the corporation in 2014 and has led BBC News coverage through every major story over the last decade, from Brexit to UK general elections and recent political upheaval, the Israel/Gaza and Ukraine conflicts and the death of HM The Queen. He recently led the complex transformation of the BBC’s business in India, putting in place a new structure and operating model.

For most of 2022, Jonathan acted as Interim Director of BBC News. During this period, he sat on the BBC Board and the Director General’s Executive Committee. Jonathan is a Trustee of BBC Children in Need and led a flagship project focusing on mental health support for children and young people across the UK.

He was previously at ITN for 26 years, joining as an editorial trainee and going on to work as a correspondent in the UK, Europe and around the world. Jonathan covered the Balkans war, both Gulf wars and the Beijing and London Olympics. He has worked extensively in the United States, Russia and Africa, and was Europe Correspondent for three years and Political News Editor for two years.

