The BBC is making changes to improve the welfare and support for participants on Strictly Come Dancing.

A chaperone will now accompany celebrities to rehearsals with their professional dancers.

The new measures – a response to recent concerns about training and rehearsals – also include the addition of a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

The corporation has also said the production team and crew will undergo further training.

It comes amid allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he denies, and reports about the alleged treatment of reality star Zara McDermott while she was on the show.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said:

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals.

“The decisive steps we have taken and [that] are announced today act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

Love Island star Zara McDermott has opened up about her time on the Beeb’s flagship entertainment series following her former professional partner Graziano Di Prima’s exit from the show.

In a statement on Instagram, she wrote:

“So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with. However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Di Prima, who was dropped from the show at the weekend, said his “intense passion and determination to win” might have affected his training regime.

It was announced last month that Pernice will not be part of the 2024 line-up of professionals amid allegations about his teaching methods, which he rejects. He has said in a statement he is co-operating fully with an ongoing BBC investigation and that he looks “forward to clearing my name”.