As many as 66 percent of the nation agree, a traditional day out at the seaside is a British institution, while nine in ten have fond memories of the beach from their childhoods.

Yet, according to a new study of 2,000 parents by Cadbury Flake 99, as many as one in ten modern kids have never been to the seaside, while seven in ten mums and dads say they hardly ever take their kids to the beach. Among the classic childhood memories which could be lost for future generations, include walks along the pier (47 percent), digging massive holes in the sand (35 percent) and burying your mum or dad in the sand (13 percent).

Souvenir shops (17 percent), donkey rides (20 percent) and playing the arcades (41 percent) also made the list of most nostalgic memories modern kids are missing out on. Other memories include games of cricket on the beach (10 percent), men in socks and sandals (10 percent), putting your windbreaker up in the wind (9 percent) and frantically running away from seagulls (11 percent).

Yet half (51 percent) of modern parents wish they had more time to take their kids for some fresh sea air, according to the poll. Cadbury Flake 99, is stepping in this August, to ensure families get their seaside fix, by partnering with First Bus to create two new bus routes that will run across the weekends of 10/11 and 17/18 August.

Olena Solodka:

“As Cadbury celebrates its 200th year anniversary this year, we are thrilled to partner with First Bus to help more families experience the simple joy of a beach trip this summer.

The ’99 Bus’ can be booked here