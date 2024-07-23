EastEnders is working on a child to parent abuse storyline that will see Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) abuse his mum, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), later this summer.

Today (Tuesday 23rd July), having struggled with Tommy’s hostile behaviour in recent months, viewers saw Kat find herself on the receiving end of Tommy’s anger after his attempts to play matchmaker between her and Phil (Steve McFadden) fell flat.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said of the storyline:

“Kat is well-known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and elicit control.

“Jessie [Wallace] and Sonny’s [Kendall] performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child to parent abuse with compassion and understanding, and the storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour effects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.”

The storyline will follow both characters as Tommy begins to use his behaviour to control and dominate Kat, and will demonstrate the effects this has on their mother-son relationship, and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.

The BBC One soap is working closely with Family Based Solutions and PEGS, as well as experts in the field to ensure the child-to-parent abuse storyline is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible, and NSPCC have consulted on wider aspects of the storyline.

Jason Phasouliotis, Secondary Age Lead Practitioner at Family Based Solutions said:

“We’re proud to be working alongside EastEnders on this storyline to bring to light a critical and often overlooked issue: child-to-parent abuse (CPA). Throughout our time working together, EastEnders has shown a deep commitment to portray this sensitive topic with the seriousness it deserves, and we hope this storyline will resonate with families experiencing CPA to encourage them to reach out for support.”

Michelle John, Director at PEGS added: “PEGS was privileged to work alongside EastEnders and provide insight, guidance and support for the team. It was clear from our first conversation that the script writers wanted to ensure the storyline came across in a way that was real but with respect and compassion for those who have or who are experiencing this form of abuse. We hope that will encourage parents, carers or guardians to come forward and seek support.”

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30 pm