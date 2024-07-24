Sonia is hopeful when Reiss lies that he’s found a solution to the care home debt, but she knows their finances are going to be an ongoing problem. Matters are made worse when Sharon arrives and asks for the missing VAT receipt.

Sonia confides in Martin about her money woes before heading to the care home to spend time with Debbie, vowing to look after her.

Sonia decides to sell No.25 for the extra money, and heads home to meet an estate agent to put the plans in motion. Sonia is initially reluctant, but after confiding in Lauren, Jack and Martin, she realises that she needs to invest in her future with Reiss.

Meanwhile, Kat attempts to speak to Tommy at No.31 but a row breaks out when Tommy fails to apologise for his outburst. Alfie tries to speak to Kat but she remains tight-lipped about the argument and he leaves to entertain the twins.

Elsewhere, Phil demotes Chelsea when he catches her drinking on the job, before Penny seizes the opportunity to steal her bar manager role.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Toyah goes to another hospital appointment alone, but is touched when she finds Nick waiting for her. As they hug, Nick spots a man taking a photo.

Convinced Rowan is behind the photo, Nick is determined to sort him out. What will he do?

Meanwhile, Gemma glumly reveals the landlord is sending someone to view No. 5 later. On the street, Summer is stunned to see an estate agent ushering Kit inside No. 5.

A new occupational therapist calls on Paul at the flat and tells him the stairlift is now too dangerous and he can no longer leave the flat. Billy tells Paul they will leave the flat one last time tomorrow and can do whatever he fancies.

Elsewhere, Debbie comes to the rescue after she spots Jack being bullied about Abi’s video and explains that they are not really Abi. Jack makes Debbie promise not to tell Kevin and Abi that he knows.

Later, Debbie is shocked when Stefan arrives at the hotel.

Also, Joel promises Lauren that she will be on her way to Ireland within a week; Dylan’s worst fears come true when he comes face to face with an angry Mason.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Charity and Cain continue to worry about the sight before them.

We then flash back to the start of the week, when Tom and Belle first arrived at the holiday cottage.

Outside as the sun rises, Belle and Tom are excited to have arrived. They’re seemingly happy and loved-up as they anticipate a good holiday.

Belle is hopeful, but things take a turn.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm