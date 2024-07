OTD, July 29th 1982

On the first wedding anniversary of the Prince and Princess of Wales and also the day the first official pictures of Prince William were released, Anne Diamond for Central News asks people what they think of the new Prince who was born last month.

Meanwhile, Geoff Meade reported that Prince Charles was at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to welcome home members of the Welsh Guards who had been serving in the Falklands.