The former BBC News anchor is just another in a long line of corporation stars accused of perverse activities with others including Jimmy Savile, Stuart Hall and Rolf Harris…

The 62-year-old ex-broadcaster disappeared from Beeb airwaves in July last year and retired “on medical grounds” in April, having remained on full pay for nearly a year, after it was first alleged he paid a young person £35,000 for inappropriate images. Now it has been confirmed that Edwards is accused of having six Category A images, 12 Category B pictures and 19 Category C photographs on WhatsApp. The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Police noted he was arrested last November and charged in June. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday. “If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.” LBC report.

Police Statement:

“Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation. The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 July. Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

As one of the BBC’s leading news presenters, broadcaster Edwards was a familiar face to millions of people and deemed ‘a safe pair of hands’ to oversee coverage during some of the world’s greatest historical events. Huw had been the main presenter of the BBC’s Ten O’Clock News, since January 2003, and also presented numerous other programmes for the corporation including on the BBC News Channel as well as Newsnight, Panorama and Breakfast News. Prior to hosting the 10 pm news programme from May 1999, he also presented the BBC’s Six O’Clock News.

Huw joined the BBC in 1984 as a news trainee. In 1985 he joined the television newsroom in BBC Wales, and in 1986 became BBC Wales’ Parliamentary Correspondent. He was appointed TV News Political Correspondent in 1988 and went on to cover the downfall of Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

Formerly Chief Political Correspondent for BBC News 24, Huw spent 12 years reporting politics at Westminster. He combined this with presenting a range of programmes on classical music on BBC Two, Radio 3, Radio 4 and S4C. He has co-hosted General Election results programmes on both radio and TV and was one of the lead presenters for the BBC’s Millennium coverage.