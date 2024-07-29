The police inform Reiss that Debbie’s post-mortem is complete, and he’s welcome to see her while they await the results.

In the Square, Phil spots Reiss and demands a return on his ‘investment’, as Sonia watches from afar. Sonia enquiries about the encounter with Phil, and Reiss tries to keep it under wraps until he finally breaks down and confesses that he stole money from Phil.

Although taken aback, Sonia decides to join Reiss in visiting Debbie, but on their way out, they run into Debbie’s parents, Brenda and Hugh. Tensions rise when Brenda starts pressing Reiss with some tough questions.

Meanwhile, Vinny is frustrated when his dad side-lines him in a business deal. Suki offers Vinny some advice and he decides to gate-crash Nish’s business meeting. Things go wrong when Priya arrives and launches into a character assassination of Nish.

Vinny realises what he needs to do to win Nish’s trust.

Elsewhere, Kat dismisses Alfie’s suggestion of a holiday, insisting she needs to be around for Tommy.

Also, Honey and Billy arrange a 40th birthday party for Martin; Johnny resolves to cheer Callum up.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Stefan phones Kevin and requests a meeting so they can put an end to their feud. However, while Kevin is out, Jack answers the door to Stefan and is unaware of who he is. Jack agrees that Stefan can come in and wait while Kevin and Abi are out. What is Stefan up to?

Later Abi finds Kevin watching an online news report of a fire at Stefan’s office building and says he had it coming. Does Kevin think Abi is responsible?

Meanwhile, Joel tells Dee-Dee to watch their wedding budget, as his divorce is proving costly. When Joel brings Maeve to spend time with Dee-Dee at the flat, Dee-Dee says he’s a born father.

When Lauren sends an urgent text about a leak at the flat, Joel is forced to take Maeve with him as Dee Dee has to go to court.

Elsewhere, Beth shoves an envelope full of cash at Craig and asks him to hide it for her, as she’s planning a special treat for Kirk.

Also, as Amy prepares to set off on her Institute retreat, Rowan reckons she’s destined for great things, leaving Leanne feeling jealous.

Nick’s face falls when Rowan tells him that, in exchange for not reporting him for assault, he wants the £20k investment Nick promised.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Kim drives to meet the dealer from last week. She wants to know who booked him, desperate to find out who is behind all the problems.

The dealer won’t give Kim the details, but she knows it’s not Rose who is the mastermind.

Meanwhile, Ella is at work when she starts having stomach cramps. Vanessa takes it seriously, advising that she should definitely get checked.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm