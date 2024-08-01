Ella Purnell who also serves as executive producer, stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick.

Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

Ella Purnell:

“I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones, Kirstie Swain, and Patrick Walters. This has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career so far. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis’ wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life.”

The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina. Also starring Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.

Sweetpea is a six-part series produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult novel of the same name it will premiere on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK in October.