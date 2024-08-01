A mural depicting Huw Edwards has been covered up as he awaits sentencing for possessing indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old ex-broadcaster disappeared from Beeb airwaves in July last year and retired “on medical grounds” in April, having remained on full pay for nearly a year, after it was first alleged he paid a young person £35,000 for inappropriate images. Edwards received a £40,000 pay rise in the last financial year, despite being off air for the majority of the contract.

Yesterday, in an unrelated case, he pled guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court to three counts of making indecent images of children.

The court was informed that he participated in a WhatsApp conversation with an adult male starting in December 2020, during which he received a total of 377 sexual images, including 41 that were indecent images of children.

Edwards maintained contact with this individual until April 2022, with the last indecent image shared in August 2021. He was arrested in November and charged last month, with sentencing scheduled for September 16.

The mural, which was revealed in 2023, was part of a larger artwork located in Edwards’ hometown of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire. Artist Steve Jenkins, 50, painted over the mural on Tuesday after the news of Edwards’ charges became public.

“It’s such a shame to have to do it but charges like that are disgraceful,” he said.