OTD, August 2nd 1967

ATV Today reporter Gwyn Richards interviews Alderman Harry Weston, a former Lord Mayor of Coventry, about a new book published on the legend of Lady Godiva.

Godiva of Coventry, by Joan Lancaster, was published in 1967. Alderman Weston believes there has been “too much stress on the word naked” in the various interpretations of the story over the years. However, he celebrates the Godiva legend and its enduring popularity.