Sky
Sky goes behind the scenes of Burnley FC’S relegation battle
Mission to Burnley returns with a new series on Sky Documentaries…
Sky today announced a second series of Mission to Burnley, which returns to Sky Documentaries next month following a first-look for those with SkySports+ later this week.
Following Burnley FC’s triumphant return to the Premier League last season, the series will give sports fans exclusive insight and a behind-the-scenes look at the action, as Burnley battles to remain in the most prestigious league in the world, with a tumultuous end to the season under manager Vincent Kompany.
Daniel Glynn, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of Ad Hoc Films:
“We were delighted to hear how well series one of Mission to Burnley was received and even more delighted when Sky Documentaries greenlit this even more warts and all second series.”
It’s the 2023-2024 season. After bursting back into the Premier League in emphatic style, Burnley FC battle to try to survive in the top division playing the biggest clubs in the world. Pressure mounts on manager Vincent Kompany and American owner Alan Pace, with the boardroom expecting results. Growing criticism from fans and pundits intensifies as Burnley strive to dig deep to stave off the threat of relegation.
From boardroom to dressing-room, Mission to Burnley Series 2 offers a truly unprecedented view of the escalating behind-the-scenes tension as the team scramble to try to engineer a last-gasp great escape, whilst an unexpected opportunity emerges for Kompany that could have far-reaching consequences for all involved.
Daniel Glynn, Executive Producer:
“It’s an unvarnished, powerful watch showcasing in stark detail just what it takes to play in, manage and run a club competing in the biggest footballing league in the world. Fans of sports docs are in for a jaw dropping treat.”
Mission to Burnley Series Two kicks off exclusively on Sky Sports+ on 9th August and on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on 1st September.