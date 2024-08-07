At The Vic, Linda makes a shocking discovery whilst bottling up.

Meanwhile, Nugget has a heart to heart with his grandad where Nish reveals that his only wish is to have Suki by his side when he dies.

Elsewhere, it’s chaos at Beale’s Eels as Bobby and Anna struggle to manage the restaurant.

Also, Freddie tries to buoy Mo following Stevie’s departure and accosts Teddy in the Square for information on his dad’s whereabouts.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Fiz is floored when she bumps into Alina in Freshco’s car park. Alina explains she has been called as a witness in a trial. Will Fiz tell Tyrone his ex is back?

Hope visits Dr Gaddas, wanting to go on the pill. Gaddas gives her condoms and urges her to talk to her family. How will they react?

Meanwhile, Stu offers Mason a job as a pot washer, a decision which proves to be very unpopular. When Mason tells Betsy he’s prepared for trouble, she warns Dylan that he’d better not mess with Mason as working in a restaurant he has access to some very sharp knives.

Elsewhere, Joel scrolls through Betsy’s social media. An oblivious Dee-Dee reckons it’s time they booked their honeymoon. When Betsy demands £100 or she’ll blab about him picking up young girls, Joel loses his temper and drags her into the ginnel.

Also, when Leanne fails to offer any kind words before Toyah’s appointment, it’s left to Nick to accompany her; with Sid’s job offer now off the table, Beth asks Carla if she can return to the factory.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Mandy’s impending honeymoon means her financial worries are on her mind.

She secretly tries to apply a £20 surcharge to the cost of Tracy’s nail appointment. Tracy is surprised, so eventually Mandy admits she is in serious debt but can’t come clean to Paddy.

Meanwhile, Will is close to confessing the truth to Kim. Kim tells him she’s off to Dubai on a business trip this afternoon, leaving Will hurt to know she’d rather be anywhere than here with him.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now