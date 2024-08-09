While at the cab office, Cassie’s eyes widen as she sees the customer’s name on an airport booking.

Taking Steve’s cab, she helps Alina into the car before driving her straight to Coronation Street to see Tyrone. Alina’s furious to realise she has been duped.

Meanwhile, Rowan tells Leanne that she’s been selected by Willow to run the new resource centre and he’s fixed up a meeting with a potential investor. Rowan introduces Leanne to Grant and leaves her to deliver her sales pitch.

Elsewhere, with Dylan’s fear of Mason evident, Sean resolves to sort it out and heads to Speed Daal to confront Yasmeen and Stu. Betsy admits to Mason that she told Dylan that he carries a knife.

Annoyed, Mason asserts he can fight his own battles. When Dylan spots Mason in the precinct, is trouble brewing?

Also, Max visits an emotional Lauren; Steve and Cassie watch the County game, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

A stranded John is ruffling feathers.

Meanwhile, Mandy sets up her online profile, despite Tracy’s discouragement. Before long, Madame Diamante Dales is born.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is left unsettled when an inspector arrives.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now