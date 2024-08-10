The sweltering months are often filled with sugary temptations, with many reaching for icy cold drinks to beat the heat. However, some of these beloved summer sips could be harmful to our health if overconsumed.

With sugar intake typically spiking during summer, the fitness experts at Live Football Tickets teamed up with Donna Callander, qualified personal trainer and Director at Offbeat Marketing, to compile a must-read list of the worst summer drinks to avoid to help you steer clear of sugary traps this year.

Seven worst summer drinks for your health, according to experts

Energy drinks

Energy drinks recently faced a proposed ban in the UK for those under 16. Loaded with stimulants like caffeine and taurine, these fizzy potions might give you a quick buzz but also raise your heart rate and blood pressure. In excess, caffeine’s diuretic effect can lead to dehydration leaving you dizzy and thirstier on a scorching day.

If you pair energy drinks with alcohol, you’re in for a double whammy as both are diuretics, upping dehydration risk while the caffeine tricks you into thinking you’re less drunk than you are. With a 473 ml (16 oz) energy drink packing the caffeine of two cups of coffee, their sweet taste makes it easy to overconsume, causing issues like abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, and mood swings.

Sweet cocktails

Sweet favourites like margaritas and daiquiris can be deceptively refreshing but are often sugar-laden. A classic margarita can account for over 70% of your daily sugar intake, while a piña colada, with its rum, coconut milk, and coconut cream, is high in saturated fat. Remember, every alcoholic drink you consume can cause your body to lose up to four times as much liquid. Make a habit of drinking a glass of water for every cocktail or between alcoholic drinks – which not only helps moderate your intake but also keeps you hydrated this summer.

Qualified personal trainer, Donna Callander commented: “Your body is mainly made up of water, so staying hydrated is essential, especially with the extra sweating that happens in the summer. While everything is fine in moderation or as an occasional treat, it’s important to be mindful of the hidden calories, sugars, and salts in what you consume.”

Bubble tea

While more and more bubble tea shops take over the high streets, this trendy beverage has significant downsides for health if consumed excessively. The combination of sweetened tea, milk and tapioca pearls drives calorie count up, with sugar content typically equivalent to 7 to 12 teaspoons of sugar. Made of cassava starch that is low in nutritional value, the tapioca pearls, while fun to chew, can also cause gastrointestinal issues like bloating, gas, and constipation. Furthermore, the use of artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives in some bubble tea shops to enhance taste and appearance can lead to various negative health effects, including allergic reactions and gut-related issues.

Lemonade

Voted people’s favourite summertime drink of all time, too much lemonade however, can turn your sunny day sour. This blend of sugar and acidity not only causes unwelcome spikes in blood sugar levels, but can also be tough on your teeth, providing a breeding ground for bacteria that erodes tooth enamel and leads to cavities. Since copious amounts of sugar are often needed to balance out the acidity of the lemons, lemonade ends up being more of a sugar-sweetened treat than a health boost – store-bought lemonade typically contains only about 15% of lemon juice and is mostly sugar water.

Frozen coffee/frappuccinos

Frozen coffees and frappuccinos might sound like the perfect energy-boosting drink during summer, but they can be sneaky sugar bombs. Often loaded with whipped cream, syrups, and full-fat milk, consuming too many of these can contribute to weight gain and associated health problems like obesity and type 2 diabetes. Adults should consume a maximum of 30g of sugar per day according to the NHS, yet a Starbucks caramel frappuccino with semi-skimmed milk packs a staggering 48.5g of sugar.

Smoothies

While smoothies may include a variety of fruits, vegetables, and nutrient-rich ingredients, overconsumption can sabotage your intended health goals. Unlike whole fruit, which is high in fibre and slower to digest, blending fruit breaks down its cell walls and releases natural sugars as free sugars that are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Keep in mind that regardless of how many different fruits or vegetables you throw in, smoothies and juices typically count as only one serving of your five-a-day despite their healthful appearance.

Soda/soft drinks

While grabbing a soda or fizzy soft drink off the shelf may be tempting to quench your thirst on a hot day, these beverages can actually dehydrate you further due to their high sugar and caffeine content. A typical can contains around 39g of sugar (about 9 teaspoons), and this excess sugar forces your kidneys to work harder to process it, leading to increased urination and subsequent fluid loss. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives like water infused with fresh fruits or unsweetened sparkling water, which can improve digestion and help with constipation.

For those looking to cut back on sugar this summer, the fitness experts at Live Football Tickets offered guidance:

“Reducing sugar can be a breeze with a few smart swaps. Instead of sugary snacks, reach for fresh, whole fruits that are naturally sweet and brimming with vitamins. Swap sugary sodas and juices for water infused with slices of citrus or a handful of berries. Pay attention to hidden sugars in packaged food by checking labels and opt for low-sugar alternatives. Preparing your own beverages like iced herbal teas sweetened with a touch of honey, or fruit-infused sparkling water gives you full control over the ingredients and helps you avoid sugar overload while staying refreshed this summer.”