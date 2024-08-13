Lifestyle
Superstar goalie Mary Earps gets Madame Tussauds London figure
It’s been an exciting wait, and now Madame Tussauds London has announced that England goalkeeper Mary Earps MBE will enter the lineup with her first-ever figure!
After the Lionesses’ monumental World Cup performance in 2023, Madame Tussauds London left it in the hands of the British public to decide which incredible member of the England Women’s National Football Team should be immortalised at the attraction. Mary Earps won hands down, receiving an overwhelming majority of the votes in the nationwide competition. The sports star will be making history as the first-ever professional female football player to receive a figure at the London attraction.
Jo Kinsey, Studio Manager at Madame Tussauds London:
“We put it in the hands of the public to vote which Lioness should be immortalised and you all responded loud and clear, making Mary Earps score the top spot in the poll! Mary Earps is a superstar who commits to excellence both on and off the pitch. From winning the nation’s heart to winning the nation’s vote, it was truly delightful having the opportunity to work with her for her first ever figure. Mary really got stuck in with the creative process, even helping with carving out the clay in the initial stages!
“It is amazing for us to honour Mary as the first female footballer to join our lineup at Madame Tussauds London. As women’s sport continues to make waves and dominate, Mary Earps is a leading figure for the next generation of aspiring young girls and she shows us that the movement is far from over.”
Ahead of her leaving the country from Manchester United to play for Paris Saint-Germain F.C, behind-the-scenes content released today shows the England star working closely with Madame Tussauds London’s highly skilled artists to ensure they capture every measurement and characteristic of the figure from head to toe.
Mary Earps has captured hearts across the nation, charming the public with her warm personality and striking humour that truly stands out on top of her sporting talent. She is a trailblazer, and with her spectacular saving skills, incredible power, and quick thinking she is a pillar of the monumental movement happening in women’s sport. The Nottingham local was an integral part of the Lionesses’ 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros win and reaching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, where she was awarded FIFA’s Golden Glove for the tournament.
Honoured in both 2022 and 2023 as FIFA’s best goalkeeper and voted England Women’s Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, Mary was recently made an MBE for her services to football in May of this year.
Earps expanded her domination from football to fashion with the launch of her own clothing and apparel business MAE27, and recently signing with PUMA and becoming the face of Victoria’s Secret’s latest line where she continues her mantra to inspire people to ‘be unapologetically yourself’.
The creation of Mary’s first-ever figure makes history at the attraction and showcases Madame Tussauds London’s continuous celebration of stars who make a mark in their industries, those who are innovators in their craft, and are trailblazers for the next generation.
Mary Earps MBE:
“It is a great feeling to be the first professional female footballer to get a figure at Madame Tussauds London. This is another first in a period of firsts for me, so this is incredibly special.
“I’ve enjoyed being part of this process with Madame Tussauds London and really looking forward to seeing the final result. I’m so thankful to the fans for the vote, I hope they will be excited to see my figure and will take loads of selfies – I can’t wait to be tagged in the posts!”As Lionesses, we’re really big on inspiring as many people as possible. I want to be a pioneer for change in many ways and having this figure is another extension of that. I can’t wait to show my Gran the figure, that’ll be a special moment and I wonder how she’ll feel about having two of me in the world!”
The new Mary Earps figure will arrive Autumn 2024 and will feature in Madame Tussauds London’s Culture Capital. She joins icons who have helped to shape British culture in the zone such as Sir David Attenborough, Emmeline Pankhurst, Sir Lewis Hamilton, William Shakespeare and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.