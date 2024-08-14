The performances are part of his Magnificent Buildings Tour this autumn…

Due to overwhelming popular demand, celebrated British tenor Russell Watson is set to embark on a highly anticipated tour across the UK this Autumn. The Magnificent Buildings Tour will see Russell performing 19 shows in some of the country’s most stunning and historic abbeys and cathedrals, beginning at Exeter Cathedral on September 20th and culminating in a special Christmas show at Liverpool Cathedral on December 14th.

Following a series of sold-out performances over the last year, this tour promises to offer fans an unforgettable experience. Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell will perform a selection of his most beloved hits, spanning his illustrious career.

This autumn, Russell will also release his highly anticipated autobiography, ENCORE, on September 19th. The book provides a raw and moving account of his incredible journey to rehabilitation after battling two brain tumours. It showcases the self-determination and resilience that enabled him to defy the odds, learn to sing again, and return to the stage.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, the tenor shared, “Performing in these magnificent venues is truly a dream come true. Each location has its own unique charm and history, which adds a magical element to every performance. No two shows are the same which makes it incredibly exciting and humbling to be able to sing in these incredible settings!”.

​As Russell Watson approaches the 25th anniversary of his debut award-winning album, The Voice, he continues to captivate audiences around the world. His exceptional talent has earned him numerous awards, including four Classical Brit Awards, and high praise from critics. The New York Times once described him as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra.”

Throughout his career, Russell has released ten critically acclaimed studio albums, sold over 7 million albums worldwide, and performed for distinguished figures such as Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope, and two US Presidents. His enigmatic and entertaining live performances continue to enchant audiences globally.

Tickets for the Magnificent Buildings Tour are available at russellwatson.com and weloveconcerts.com. Russell is also recording a brand-new studio at the legendary Abbey Road Studios which is set for release later this year.

​Tour DatesP

Exeter Cathedral (20 Sept)

Bath Abbey (21 Sept)

Truro Cathedral (23 Sept)

Christchurch Priory (24 Sept)

Stoke Minster (27 Sept)

St Nicolas Newbury (28 Sept)

Hexham Abbey, Northumberland (2 Nov)

Ely Cathedral (8 Nov)

Southend St Mary’s Church (9 Nov)

Dorchester Abbey (15 Nov)

Warwick St Mary’s Church (16 Nov)

Shrewsbury Abbey (22 Nov)

Shrewsbury Abbey (23 Nov)

Isle of Wight All Saints Church, Ryde (28 Nov)

Southwell Minster, Nottinghamshire (30 Nov)

King’s Lynn St Nicholas’ Chapel (1 Dec)

Hull Minster (6 Dec)

Halifax Minster (7 Dec)

Liverpool Cathedral (14 Dec)