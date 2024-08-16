Dee-Dee hands Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet, suggesting she might like to be a flower girl at their wedding. When Emily reveals that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet and warns her to be careful as Joel’s still paying rent on his old flat, Dee-Dee’s confused.

Returning home and seeing Joel’s briefcase. she opens it and finds a set of keys. Dee-Dee lets herself into Joel’s flat and searches the cupboards, convinced he’s having an affair. Will she find more than she bargained for?

Meanwhile, when Mason clocks the bruise on Betsy’s arm and guesses that the guy she’s been rinsing for cash is behind it, he urges her to tell her mum.

Elsewhere, Simon invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam, but when Rowan tells Leanne that The Institute want to fast-track her to Level 8, she’s torn. Nick urges her to go see Simon.

Also, Tracy is shocked to find out that Ken is employing Cassie as his carer; Ken senses there is more to Tracy’s return than meets the eye; Kit moves into The Rovers and flirts with Daisy.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Aaron and Vinny share a moment as Aaron finds out about Gabby. Aaron is happy to see Vinny finally moving on from Liv.

Meanwhile, Charity is furious to find Sarah has been drinking whilst on her medication.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm