Sonia and Reiss are questioned by the detectives, who have physical evidence that Debbie was murdered.

Meanwhile, Teddy reveals to Billy and Honey that he’s bought No.1, and they fill him in on Gray killing both Tina and Chantelle in the house. Teddy is unfazed, but clueless Harry makes a tactless remark to furious Chelsea.Teddy is forced to march him round to No.20 to apologise.

Teddy reminds Harry of the trouble they’ve left behind and that they need to make friends. He suggests they host a housewarming party and invite their new neighbours.

Elsewhere, Jean and Harvey’s relationship hangs by a thread.

Also, Junior tells Gina that he’s finished with Maxine within earshot of Cindy.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Dee-Dee is stunned at Joel’s audacity as she demands the truth.

Meanwhile, Fiz is fuming when Tyrone admits he lied to her about a large bill, which was in fact to pay Adam for a consultation about Dorin.

When Tyrone reveals that he’d like Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield, Fiz is horrified.

Elsewhere, as Beth sets off for an interview, Fiz and Kirk wonder why she jacked in her job at the factory.

Also, Toyah attends her hospital appointment with Nick. Will the news be good?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

At the mediation, Laurel is horrified to realise Jai has gone in with a plan.

Jai lies and tells the mediator that he has sold both Holdgate Farm and Tenant’s Cottage to pay off some debts, leaving him with nothing to give Laurel in the divorce.

Meanwhile, Mandy finds out it’s Ella’s 30th birthday tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Gabby and Vinny grow closer.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm