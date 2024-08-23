Fiz worries that Tyrone spending time with Alina could reignite their passion. As Alina arrives at No.9 with Dorin, she explains to Tyrone that she fears she’s being watched. As Alina readies herself for court, she’s confronted by the thug from the hotel bar who barges into her room, threatening her not to give evidence.

Meanwhile, DS Swain hauls Sarah in for questioning. After denying planting Lauren’s DNA in his van, Sarah urges Daniel to persuade Bethany to drop her campaign against Nathan. Daniel tells Daisy that he doesn’t trust Kit and something doesn’t sit right about Nathan’s conviction.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee braces herself for a tough conversation with Emily; Amy quits her job at the bistro and Rowan tells her it isn’t too late to invest in the new resource centre.

Also, Kirk begs Craig to give his mum another chance.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Wendy makes a choice about Ella.

Meanwhile, Will is left reeling when Dawn declares that Evan needs a transplant and she needs to contact Rose.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

Sienna discovers the bathroom has been flooded.

Jez points the finger at Martha, using it as an excuse to suggest his mum goes back to the care home, but Sienna fights for Martha to stay.

Meanwhile, Zoe is guilt ridden. Kitty visits Zoe wanting to see where they stand.

Elsewhere, John Paul is worried that Cleo’s eating disorder is back. Cleo agrees to join the new menu launch for Casa McQueen, but Abe makes a comment about her not over indulging in food.

Later, Abe arrives at Casa McQueen and suggests to Cleo they try for a baby.

Hollyoaks, E4, tonight at 7pm or watch on Channel 4 streaming now