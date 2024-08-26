The Square is abuzz following a weekend of carnival celebrations, but it’s clear Penny is underprepared for her club night at Peggy’s as she attempts to flog some last-minute tickets outside The Vic.

Chelsea is riled by Penny’s attitude and decides to sabotage the night by tampering with the booking system to release more tickets online, even though the event is nearly at full capacity.

An oblivious Penny continues to try and bring in more customers. It’s not long before chaos ensues when Peggy’s becomes dangerously overcrowded.

Meanwhile, Cindy meets Junior at Peggy’s, but they are forced to hide in the office when Ian arrives. They give into their desires unaware of the events that are unfolding outside.

Elsewhere, George gets a phone call from Angela, who informs him that his brothers have come over from Ghana. He feels hesitant about seeing them and is anxious about how they will react to the truth about their father’s passing.

Gina and Anna offer George some guidance, which eventually encourages him to agree to meet them at The Vic.

Also, Kim tells Jack that Denise has started finalising their divorce proceedings, and Avani convinces Amy and Nugget to gate-crash the carnival party at Peggy’s.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nick and Toyah plan to make the most of their last day together, but when Leanne and Sam return home early, what will they find?

Leanne seeks out Rowan, who explains that Amy is doing an upload today and is reconsidering investing in the resource centre. Rowan urges Leanne to lean on Nick to do the same.

At Amy’s upload, Leanne urges her to relive her trauma in order to banish the negativity. As Amy unburdens herself, Leanne is shocked to realise Rowan is recording her.

Amy reveals she’s going to speak to Ken about releasing her inheritance to invest. Ken’s not keen.

Meanwhile, Beth’s fuming to discover Sid is selling their knock-off t-shirts in the precinct and keeping all the profits for himself. As Beth watches him, she’s taken aback when Kit arrives.

Elsewhere, in the café, Dylan’s heart sinks when he overhears Mason telling Betsy that he’s saving up to rent nearby. Betsy persuades Mason to forget his shift at Speed Daal and come back to hers.

Also, Tyrone is determined to make the most of the time with his son.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Will is worried as he realises the game is up.

A series of flashbacks reveal what happened to Rose.

Meanwhile, Cain is impressed with John.

Elsewhere, Caleb and Jai toast their new deal. Intrigued, Chas watches them together.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm