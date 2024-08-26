The comedians will feature in the E4 soap as part of their Rob & Romesh Vs series…

As part of Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan’s Sky show ‘Rob & Romesh Vs’ viewers will see the pair cross over into the Hollyoaks Village. Kicking off the Channel 4 soap’s showstopping Autumn stunt, Rob and Romesh will feature in a Hollyoaks episode airing on E4 at 7:30 pm on Friday 6th September.

Executive Producer Hannah Cheers:

“Whilst we embarked on our explosive autumn shoot back in July, we opened our doors to comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan to show them the ropes of filming a TV stunt. As an avid fan of their show ‘Rob and Romesh Vs’, it was a no-brainer to cast the pair and put their skills to the test. There was such a buzz on set watching Rob and Romesh transform from funny men to stunt men for the day with their co-stars Jennifer Metcalfe, Jamie Lomas and Louis Emerick.

“The pivotal scene is part of Warren’s ongoing battle with Blue – and paves the way to our highly anticipated stunt week. It was a real pleasure working with Rob and Romesh; the duo did us proud and their acting chops are not to be missed… !”

Rob and Romesh filmed alongside Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes), Jamie Lomas (Warren) and Louis Emerick (Donny) for a pivotal scene leading up to the highly anticipated final showdown between Warren and Dave.

The episode sees Mercedes hatch a plan to free innocent Warren from prison, who has recently been framed for his mum’s murder. She enlists the help of former copper Donny, who has some friends on the inside… Prisoner, Sunshine (Rob Beckett) and Prison Guard, Reg (Romesh Ranganathan).

Back in July, the duo took on the world of stunt acting as, after meeting Emily Blunt and Ryan Reynolds for advice, the pair then headed to LA to take on stunts in Hollywood. Back in the UK, they headed to the Liverpool-based Hollyoaks set, where they were put through their paces with vigorous stunt training and character briefing before the cameras started rolling. Prior to filming the scene, Executive Producer Hannah Cheers met with the budding stunt men to talk them through their castings.

The behind-the-scenes look of the Hollyoaks scene and stunt training will be shown in the first episode of their new series, titled Rob & Romesh Vs. The Fall Guy, airing on Sky on 28th August.

Talking about filming alongside the pair, Jamie Lomas said “It was a real pleasure and lots of fun working with Rob and Romesh. Funny guys to have around. They switched into their characters when they needed to though and smashed it! I can’t wait for everyone to finally see the episode.”

Hollyoaks stream on Channel 4 or tune in weeknights 7pm on E4. / Rob & Romesh Vs airing on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.